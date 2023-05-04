IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

