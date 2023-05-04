IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

