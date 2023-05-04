Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

