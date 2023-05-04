IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,654.21

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,654.21 ($20.67) and last traded at GBX 1,615 ($20.18), with a volume of 42689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($19.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.68) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.05) to GBX 1,870 ($23.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855 ($23.18).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,833.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

IMI Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,921.35%.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £150,389.89 ($187,893.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $37,156. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMI

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.