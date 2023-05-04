Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.40. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.