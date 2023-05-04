Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.22 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

