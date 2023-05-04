IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IMV Stock Performance
IMV stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.