IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMV Stock Performance

IMV stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

About IMV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

