Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

INCY stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

