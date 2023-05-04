Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICD opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 4.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.25.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Independence Contract Drilling

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.