Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CFO Buys $56,290.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INDB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

