Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CFO Buys $56,290.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Independent Bank Stock Down 0.6 %
INDB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
