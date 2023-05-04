Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Down 2.6 %

INFN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Infinera

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

