Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head to Head Review

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 428.61%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A NextNav $3.93 million 54.84 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -5.15

Inflection Point Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% NextNav -1,021.80% -55.95% -44.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inflection Point Acquisition beats NextNav on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

