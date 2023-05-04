Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

IR opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

