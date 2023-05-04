Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $200,169.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $200,169.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,782,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,797,162.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

