Insider Buying: Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Rating) insider Wallis Graham bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$33,935.00 ($22,473.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services. The company also provides co-working and meeting room services.

