Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Sells 50,237 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,824.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $30,356.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $73,798.47.

Bakkt stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.71.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bakkt by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bakkt by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bakkt by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,460,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

