Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $24,570.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,698 shares in the company, valued at $988,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $417.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several analysts recently commented on HA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading

