Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $63,900.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.
PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
