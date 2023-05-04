Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $63,900.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

