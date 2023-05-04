Insider Selling: Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells $36,527.22 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.65.
MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
