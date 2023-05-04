Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Sells 757 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

