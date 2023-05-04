Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) VP Steven Jandrich Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $275.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

