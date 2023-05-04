Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of INSP opened at $275.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.73.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.