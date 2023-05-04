Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$242.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $157.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

