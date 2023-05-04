International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 2,308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,431.7 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

