International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 346,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

