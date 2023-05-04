Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $305.06 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

