Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.