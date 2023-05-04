Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.