Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.