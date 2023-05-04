Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.