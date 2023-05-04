Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,329,000.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PBND opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Broad Market index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds. The market-value-weighted index includes a broad array of domestic fixed income securities. PBND was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

