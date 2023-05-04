Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $55,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

