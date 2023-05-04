Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

