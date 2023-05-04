Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

