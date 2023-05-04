Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

