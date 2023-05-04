Investors Buy High Volume of Alteryx Call Options (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 4,417 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

NYSE AYX opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

