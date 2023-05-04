IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Critical Analysis

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A IonQ -435.82% -13.41% -12.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $47.21 million 0.03 -$55.87 million N/A N/A IonQ $11.13 million 97.96 -$48.51 million ($0.24) -22.54

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Borqs Technologies and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

IonQ has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

IonQ beats Borqs Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. The firm operates through the following segments: Connected Solutions and Solar Poer Solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

