IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

