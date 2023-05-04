iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.