iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $95.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

