iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $408.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $445.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

