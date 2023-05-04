iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.02% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $57,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

