IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

