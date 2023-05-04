IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.