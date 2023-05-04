IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

