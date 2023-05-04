Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$4.87 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,438,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 464,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,138,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.