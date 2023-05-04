James T. Treace Sells 10,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,742,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.