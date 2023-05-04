Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) to Hold

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

