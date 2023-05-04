John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $2,918,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

