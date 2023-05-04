Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

